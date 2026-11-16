Veteran UFC lightweight Jim Miller is upset that he accepted the fight against Terrance McKinney at UFC 334 after McKinney missed weight.

At the official UFC 334 weigh-ins on Friday, McKinney badly missed weight, coming in at 160.2 lbs. However, Miller accepted the bout anyways, taking home 30% of McKinney’s purse as a punishment.

But while Miller accepted the fight at the time, in hindsight he wishes he hadn’t, as he was brutally knocked out in the first round. But it’s not because he lost that Miller feels this way; it’s that McKinney still got paid despite missing weight.

Jim Miller Wishes He Said No to Terrance McKinney Fight

Speaking in a video posted to his social media, Miller admitted that he should have declined to fight McKinney after his opponent missed weight at UFC 334.

“What I’m about to say has nothing to do with the outcome of the fight. I’m an adult. I decided to fight Terrance when he came in five pounds over weight … the fight, he fought great. The cross that he knocked me down with was beautiful. Threw the jab, got me to bite on it. The whole missing weight thing is complete (expletive). The biggest issue that I have with it is that I dropped the ball. As a fighter in my position, with recognition, with a name, getting good pop from the fans at the weigh-ins and the venue and all of this stuff, I have to do a better job of using what I’ve earned. In that situation, it’s not accepting that fight unfortunately. That’s the only way that the guys that miss weight, and they do it egregiously like this, will get punished. Because he doesn’t get anything,” Miller said on his Instagram (via MMAFighting.com).

Jim Miller Closing in on 50 UFC Fights

Miller’s fight against McKinney was his 48th UFC bout, so he just has two more left to hit the elusive 50-UFC mark barrier, something no one has done.

“Make weight because I have to turn it down now. Don’t give me any of that nonsense coming in five pounds over or more,” Miller said.