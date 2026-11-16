UFC legend Kamaru Usman stumped for a grudge match between Jon Jones and Josh Hokit, two men who clearly hate each other.

Since UFC 334 finished, with Hokit losing a close decision to Ciryl Gane in a failed bid to capture the UFC heavyweight title, both Jones and Hokit have been going at it on social media, drawing fan interest in a potential grudge match between the two teammates at Jackson Wink MMA Academy.

If you ask Usman, this is the fight to make.

Kamaru Usman Wants to See John Jones Fight Josh Hokit

Speaking on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Usman made it clear he is interested in seeing Jones fight Hokit in a fight he believes could get Jones the $30 million payday that he desires.

However, he first thinks that Hokit needs to rematch Gane and win the UFC heavyweight belt, which would make the fight with Jones that much bigger.

“If I’m Dana White, I will do that rematch with Hokit and Ciryl Gane. If this time Hokit was able to get it, then you do a big fight between him and Jon Jones. I don’t think that’s too far-fetched. The storyline is there, and I do feel like Jon Jones could maybe get 30 mil off that damn fight,” Usman said.

UFC All About the Biggest Fights

UFC president Dana White has said many times that the promotion is all about making the biggest fights possible, and there is no doubt that a matchup between Jones and Hokit is one of the biggest fights that the promotion can make at the moment.

That being said, perhaps Usman’s idea of a rematch between Hokit and Gane first, with Hokit trying to capture the heavyweight title, makes sense right now, because if Hokit can win the belt, then a fight against Jones becomes that much bigger for both men.

We’ll have to wait and see what White and the UFC want to do with their heavyweight division going forward, but there is no doubt the promotion has several options after Hokit’s amazing fight with Gane at UFC 334, despite him losing it.