UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane opened as the betting favorite for a potential trilogy bout against Alexander Volkov.

Gane defeated Josh Hokit at UFC 334 to defend his UFC heavyweight title for the first time. Next up for the champ could very well be a trilogy bout against Volkov, who has won three straight fights and seven of his last eight fights overall.

UFC president Dana White has been coy about potentially giving Volkov a title shot, but given his win streak and his outspokenness about getting a crack at the belt, it’s certainly possible he finally gets what he wants.

Ciryl Gane Opens as Favorite for Trilogy Bout

Per FightOdds.io, Gane opened as a -150 favorite for a trilogy bout against Volkov, who is +130.

Ciryl Gane -150

Alexander Volkov +130

Ciryl Gane Has Beaten Alexander Volkov Twice

As good as Volkov is, it makes total sense that Gane would be favored to beat him in their trilogy fight, given that these two long-time rivals have already fought twice, with Gane winning both of their previous two battles.

The pair’s first fight took place at UFC Vegas 30 in June 2021, with Gane winning a unanimous decision in a five-round main event fight. Two judges scored that fight 50-45, and one judge scored it 49-46 in his favor, as he clearly won that fight.

The rematch, however, proved to be a much more difficult contest for Gane, as many felt that Volkov did enough to beat him when the two men locked horns in a three-fight fight at UFC 310 in December 2024.

However, the judges scored the fight as a split-decision victory for Gane, with two judges scoring it 29-28 in Gane’s favor and one scoring it 29-28 for Volkov.

Given that Volkov performed so well in the rematch against Gane, there will likely be quite a few bettors who place a wager on him as an underdog in a potential trilogy fight. But Gane will enter the fight as the betting favorite, which is fair given that he is the current UFC heavyweight champion and Volkov is the one who is coming in as the challenger to take his belt.