Dana White Has Latest Update on Usman Nurmagomedov to UFC

UFC president Dana White shared the latest update on former PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov potentially signing with the UFC.

Nurmagomedov recently became a free agent following his final fight in PFL, a knockout win over Archie Colgan at PFL New York in July. However, that free agency came with a three-month matching period for the PFL, so the UFC has not been able to make Nurmagomedov a contract offer yet.

But with the three-month matching period soon coming to an end, the UFC will be able to talk to Nurmagomedov in short order, which White confirmed they plan to do.

Dana White Says UFC Will Soon Talk to Usman Nurmagomedov

Speaking to the media after UFC 333, where Nurmagomedov was sitting front row in attendance watching the festivities, White said the organization will talk to the Russian as soon as they are allowed to, which will be in one week from now.

“Not that I’m aware of (regarding contract talks), and I don’t know where he is on his contract situation. I just said a couple of days ago that when his contract is up and he can negotiate, we can start talking,” White said.

Usman Nurmagomedov MMA Career

Usman Nurmagomedov is the brother of UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov, who are both cousins of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The former Bellator MMA lightweight champion and PFL lightweight champion is 22-0, 1 NC during his MMA career, having never lost once during his 23-fight mixed martial arts career.

He is one of the best lightweight fighters in the world, and he would be an incredible addition to the UFC, as Nurmagomedov could immediately come into the promotion and jump into the top five at 155 lbs.

It’s unlikely that Nurmagomedov would get a title shot right away, as he would likely be introduced to the UFC fans with another fight against a top lightweight contender first.

But it does feel like there is momentum towards Nurmagomedov coming to the UFC very soon, and it will be a very big deal when he makes his promotional debut in 2027 once he signs his deal.