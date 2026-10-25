Islam Makhachev’s Coach Denies UFC Set Carlos Prates Fight

Javier Mendez, the head coach of UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, denied that his fighter was set for a matchup with Carlos Prates.

On Saturday during the UFC 333 broadcast, the promotion officially announced that Prates will fight Michael Morales for the interim UFC welterweight title at UFC 336.

Fans were surprised by the fight, as everyone thought that Makhachev vs. Prates would be the next UFC welterweight title fight. But according to UFC president Dana White, Makhachev did not want to fight Prates in January at UFC 336, which led to the promotion instead booking Prates against Morales for an interim belt.

However, Makhachev’s coach is disputing that’s what happened.

Javier Mendez Denies UFC Offered Carlos Prates to Islam Makhachev

Speaking to Submission Radio, Mendez denied that the UFC offered Makhachev a fight against Prates at UFC 336, even though the coach agreed that Prates would be deserving of a title shot.

“It’s his camp that was doing, ‘We’re fighting Islam,’ not our camp. All I’ve ever said is the most deserving is Prates. I’ve never said we’re fighting Prates next. I said whatever the UFC puts in, and that could be somebody else. There was never, ever a match set on our end. I know the guy most deserving is Prates. That’s what I would say,” Mendez said.

Will UFC Mend Fences With Islam Makhachev?

Based on White’s blunt comments after UFC 333, it’s clear that the promotion is not exactly thrilled with Makhachev declining to fight at UFC 336, at least on the UFC’s end.

White made a snide remark about Makhachev only fighting once a year, taking a shot at the UFC welterweight champion for his inactivity inside the Octagon. While it’s true that Makhachev isn’t exactly the most active fighter, it’s also a bit odd that the UFC president would take that kind of shot at the No. 1 pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world today.

Hopefully, the UFC and Makhachev can get on the same page, and the promotion can get him back into the Octagon sooner rather than later, as the welterweight division is much better when Makhachev is actively competing.