Sean Strickland Trashes the UFC: ‘They Just Don’t Care Anymore’

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland trashed the organization, saying that “they just don’t care anymore.”

Strickland has not fought since he beat Khamzat Chimaev in a big upset at UFC 328 in May to capture the promotion’s 185 lbs title.

He was supposed to fight top contender Nassourdine Imavov in a rematch before the end of the year, but it’s not happening anymore because of a pay dispute between Strickland and the UFC, one that he has taken public.

Sean Strickland Bodies the UFC

Taking to his social media, Strickland posted a video statement where he went after the UFC, criticizing them for their low fighter pay and saying that he wants to do boxing instead.

“I’m gonna say the quiet part out loud that nobody says… the (UFC) just doesn’t care anymore. They don’t pay you enough money to walk away. The UFC builds a legacy, they don’t pay you enough so you have to come back and ruin your legacy. This goyslop, repackagaed, McDonalds straight to the head. I’m not doing it anymore. I want to fight, I want to box. We’re trying to work that out, but if the UFC says ‘we’re not gonna do that’, well I’m gonna stick and move,” Strickland said.

Sean Strickland Seems Serious About Boxing

Just based on Strickland’s comments over the last few days, it does feel like he is serious about leaving MMA and doing boxing instead, as he is trying to maximize his earning potential in the hurt business.

Combat sports athletes do not have long careers because they are getting their heads and bodies beaten up in training and in fights, so they try to make as much money as they can while they are young and healthy.

Strickland has been in the game for nearly 20 years, so he has been around for a long time, and he has taken quite a bit of damage even though he is only 35 years old.

Given that he likely knows he only has a few years left, you can’t blame the man for wanting to get paid more than the UFC is offering.