UFC commentator Joe Rogan criticized UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for poking Josh Hokit in the eye at UFC 334.

Gane poked Hokit in the eye in the first round of their UFC 334 fight. However, referee Marc Goddard did not deduct a point from Gane, despite him having a history of poking his opponents in the eye.

Rogan, who was sitting cageside commentating the fight, was not thrilled to see Gane poke yet another opponent in the eye.

Joe Rogan Not Happy With Ciryl Gane’s Eye Poke at UFC 334

Speaking on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan made it clear he was unhappy to see Gane poke Hokit in the eye at UFC 334, and he also believes that he should have had a point deducted by Goddard for the infraction.

“He didn’t even get fined a point, which I thought was crazy. That was such a bad eye poke… You can’t extend your hand towards someone’s eyes. That’s a point. That should be just like grabbing a fence—point,” Rogan said.

Ciryl Gane Got Away With Another Eye Poke

As great a fighter as Gane is, he keeps getting away with these eye pokes, which is incredible to see, knowing that his history would make you think that MMA officials would be more on top of these sorts of fouls in his fights. Yet, for whatever reason, Gane was allowed to poke Hokit in the eye without any sort of punishment.

To his credit, Hokit continued on in the fight and performed quite well, but it’s fair to say that the eye poke affected his vision, and Gane should have been punished for the infraction.

Refs do not like to take points away from fighters, especially in title fights, as one point can change the entire outcome of a bout. In this case, the fight would have been scored a draw had Gane been deducted one point, so he still would have retained his title even if Goddard had taken away one point from him. But it would have at least evened up the playing field if he had taken a point.