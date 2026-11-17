UFC welterweight fighter Charles Radtke issued a statement following his knockout loss against Stephen Thompson at UFC 334.

In what was Thompson’s UFC retirement bout, he landed a spinning wheel kick on Radtke’s dome in the third round that put his opponent out.

Now that the dust has settled, Radtke has shared his reaction to the loss.

Charles Radtke Reacts to UFC 334 Loss

Taking to his social media, Radtke shared the following statement about his UFC 334 defeat.

“A lot of hard work, sacrifice, and preparation went into this fight. I truly believed this was my moment, but unfortunately, it wasn’t. I’m devastated by this loss. I put everything I had into preparing for this opportunity, and coming up short is a tough pill to swallow. But one thing about me is that I’ll always go out on my shield. I take full responsibility for the outcome. No excuses. I want to congratulate Stephen on his victory. It was an honor to share the Octagon with him. To my wife Vanessa, my incredible team, and everyone who has stood by me throughout this journey, thank you. Your love, belief, and support mean more to me than words can express. This one hurts, and it’s going to hurt for a while. But this isn’t the end of my story. Thank you to everyone who continues to ride with me,” Radtke wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Charles Radtke?

Radtke entered UFC 334 on a two-fight win streak, so this was a tough loss for him, as beating Thompson would have likely unlocked a path to the top 15. Instead, he lost devastatingly, and now he has to rebuild his stock.

However, at age 36, it won’t exactly be easy for Radtke to make another run up the welterweight ladder, so instead of being a potential contender, he will likely transition to the role of being a gatekeeper in the UFC welterweight division. It’s not exactly a bad place to be, but at the same time, it must be disappointing for Radtke to get close to the rankings only to fall to a Thompson head kick.