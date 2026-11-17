Usman Nurmagomedov and his company have been released from an Abu Dhabi prison following their gang attack on Merab Dvalishvili.

Nurmagomedov and his teammate cowardly attacked Dvalishvili and a friend from behind at an Abu Dhabi hotel last week. Initially, Nurmagomedov and his fellows were sentenced to six months in prison. But following an agreement with officials, they have been released from prison.

Usman Nurmagomedov Released From Abu Dhabi Prison

According to an official statement from the Abu Dhabi Official Department, Nurmagomedov and Co. have been released from prison, though they were fined roughly $40,800.

“The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has ordered to reduce the sentence given to 8 convicts who were involved in a group fight, filming it and causing chaos inside a hotel due to previous differences between them, to imposing a fine of 150 thousand dirhams on each convict, in the light of reconciliation and mutual concession between the parties of the conflict, and appeal. The attacker was released by the Abu Dhabi government,” the statement read.

“This judicial decision comes consistent with the legal pathways and comprehensive legal handling of the criminal claim file, consideration for settlement and reconciliation provisions and concession of the parties from mutual claims and disputes related to the incident. The Criminal Court had convicted six accused in the case of committing crimes of breach of public safety, spreading panic and endangering people’s lives, with two convicted for using the network to film and publish clips of the quarrels via online platforms.”

UFC Still Likely to Sign Usman Nurmagomedov

Although many MMA fans won’t want to hear it, this arrest and brief prison sentence likely won’t affect Nurmagomedov’s chances of signing with the UFC as a free agent.

Regardless of his troubles outside of the cage, Nurmagomedov is one of the best MMA lightweight fighters in the world. The UFC is all about signing the best fighters in the world to compete for their promotion, so look for them to sign him soon and have him debut in early 2027. If anything, this incident will make his debut even that much more highly anticipated by fans.