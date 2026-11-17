UFC lightweight veteran Chris Duncan called out King Green following his big win over Drew Dober at UFC 334.

In one of the best fights at UFC 334, Duncan won a hard-fought decision over Dober in what was essentially a kickboxing match in four-ounce gloves. It was an awesome fight between two veterans of the UFC lightweight division, and now Duncan wants another vet next: Green.

Chris Duncan Calls Out King Green

Speaking to the media following UFC 334, Duncan called out Green for his next fight in what would be a fan-friendly matchup between two veterans who prefer to stand and trade.

“Bobby (King) Green is a good one for me – keep it southpaw. I just fought the nicest guy in the division. Maybe it’s time to fight a gangster. Let’s fight Bobby Green. (It would go) pretty much the same as it was tonight. All respect to Bobby Green – much respect. I’ve watched him for many, many years. It’ll be a great fight, and that’s what I’m all about – great fights, regardless of the opponent,” Duncan said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Chris Duncan Wanted to Stand & Bang With Drew Dober

On paper, it made more sense for Duncan to take Dober down to the ground and use his grappling to win the fight. Instead, he chose to stand and bang, which led to an exciting fight.

From Duncan’s viewpoint, he wanted to show the world how good his striking really is.

“We wanted to come into this fight like a clinic. (My American Top Team coaches), they all know how good I am. I just wanted to go out there and showcase how good I am. I had a bad performance last time, but I took a risk. I don’t always need to go out there and brawl and have Fight of the Night. (Well, hopefully that’s Fight of the Night.) It was a great fight – absolute nutter of a guy, Drew Dober. (He has the) most knockouts in lightweight history, and I just wanted to make sure that I put everybody on notice and show everybody how good I am,” Duncan said.