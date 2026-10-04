King Green Upset at Herb Dean for UFC 332 TKO Stoppage

UFC lightweight veteran King Green is still upset at referee Herb Dean for stopping his fight against Esteban Ribovics when he did.

The 40-year-old Green entered this bout with considerable momentum in his career, as he was riding a four-fight win streak heading into it. But Ribovics really took it to the veteran, landing three knockdowns in the first round before Dean stepped in and stopped the fight.

However, Green immediately protested the stoppage, and taking to his social media afterwards, it’s clear that he has a bone to pick with Dean for stopping the bout when he did.

King Green Unhappy With Herb Dean for UFC 332 Stoppage

Taking to his social media following UFC 332, Green made it clear he’s unhappy with Dean for stopping the fight against Ribovics when he did.

“Wow, oh wow. Sheesh. Man, great fight, (expletive) happens. I told myself regardless or not, I’m not going to be mad at myself, but I’m a little mad. I told Herb, this is going to get sticky. Let me go on my shield. I was still fine. I wanted still to keep fighting. I felt like we were getting somewhere. But it was a great fight. Shout out to everybody that supported me, everybody who was cheering me on. I love you guys, I’m fine, I feel like I want a fight next (expletive) week. Thank you guys, very much for the support. I love you guys, and I will be back very soon,” Green said in a video statement posted on his Instagram stories.

What’s Next for King Green After UFC 332?

This was a rough loss for the veteran Green, who had won four straight fights before UFC 332 and was looking like he could be a dark horse to fight for the title after having a late-career resurgence.

Unfortunately for Green, even if Dean should have given him the chance to keep fighting on, it was not a good performance by him, and he will need to go back to the drawing board now.

We’ll see what’s next for Green, but this was a very tough defeat.