UFC Disappointed by Ailin Perez’s Last Fight, Says Divisional Rival

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Luana Santos believes that the promotion was disappointed by Ailin Perez’s last performance.

Perez, who has won seven straight fights inside the Octagon, is coming off the biggest win of her career over Norma Dumont. However, it was a decision win, and Santos believes the UFC matchmakers have soured on her after a disappointing showing, which is why Santos believes she can steal a title shot if she beats Yana Santos at UFC Vegas 123.

Luana Santos Throws Shade at Ailin Perez

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Santos said that the UFC being down on Perez’s last fight opens the door for her to get a UFC women’s bantamweight title shot with a win at UFC Vegas 123 this weekend.

“The UFC wasn’t happy with Ailin’s last performance. She only has one submission in the UFC, and if I get an early finish now, I’ll have four finishes in the UFC. So yes, it’s possible the UFC could move me ahead of them. I’m definitely going to ask for the title shot. That’s what I want, that’s my goal, and then we’ll see what makes the most sense for the UFC. I think I’m someone the UFC sees value in as a marketable fighter,” Santos said.

Luana Santos Says UFC Vegas 123 Finish is Key

For Santos, getting not only a win at UFC Vegas 123 but also a finish will be the key to getting the next title shot at 135 lbs and skipping the line by moving past Perez and Joselyne Edwards to fight the winner of the UFC 334 co-main event between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.

“I have two contenders ahead of me, Ailin and Joselyne, who are coming off very good winning streaks and have already fought each other. I think it’s definitely possible that I could get the next title shot, depending on how I win, but we can’t forget that there are two other major contenders ahead of me as well. If I get a submission or a knockout, and I’m not next in line, then I’ll be one win away from a title shot,” Santos said.