UFC 334 Title Fight Gets Official Backup Fighter

The upcoming UFC 334 co-main event UFC women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes now has a backup fighter.

The UFC sometimes books backup fighters for title fights as insurance, just in case something happens to either of the participants in the bout, so the promotion isn’t left in a situation where it has to cancel a title fight.

The upcoming women’s 135 lbs title fight now has a backup just in case that very scenario rears its ugly head.

Joselyne Edwards Backup for UFC 334 Title Fight

Per MMAFighting.com, women’s bantamweight contender Joselyne Edwards is the official backup fighter for the upcoming Harrison vs. Nunes grudge match.

Edwards is in training camp right now, preparing for the possibility of stepping into a fight against either Harrison or Nunes on short notice, just in case anything happens to either fighter.

She will also weigh in and be paid to make weight, giving the UFC an option just in case one of the two title fight participants misses weight, as well.

Overall, this is a smart idea by the UFC, which doesn’t always use a backup fighter. But in this case, with Harrison having not fought in over a year and Nunes having not fought in over three years, the company may feel like the chances of a late injury or a weight miss are slightly higher, which is why they will pay Edwards to be the backup fighter.

Joselyne Edwards UFC Record

The 31-year-old Edwards is a native of Panama who first joined the UFC in 2021. Since then, she is 9-4 overall in the UFC, including her current five-fight win streak. She is one of the most improved fighters on the UFC roster, as she has been finishing fights and beating quality opponents as of late to earn this opportunity as the backup fighter.

Hopefully, Edwards is not needed, as fans want to see Harrison fight Nunes. But just in case anything happens to either one of them, Edwards will be the one who steps into this fight on short notice, and she will likely fight the winner next either way.