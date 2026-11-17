UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has made it clear that he does not like Ilia Topuria and he wants to retire him from MMA.

Nothing is official yet, but there have been rumors linking Pimblett and Topuria to a fight in 2027. That’s what Pimblett hopes for, and if he gets the fight that he wants, he plans to make the most of it by making sure Topuria never fights again.

Paddy Pimblett Wants to Retire Ilia Topuria

Speaking to Talksport MMA, Pimblett made it clear that he’s tired of waiting around to see what UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje wants to do, and now his immediate goal is to send Topuria packing from MMA.

“Everyone wants to see me fight him. I’m hoping to fight in March or April. I think it’ll be April… Justin’s got the belt after beating me in January, but no one knows what he’s doing, whether he’s fighting or retiring, so we need to see what he’s doing. And then obviously everyone wants to see me fight him. I’d love to fight Ilia. I mean, I’d love to retire him,” Pimblett said.

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Dana White Likes Idea of Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC president Dana White recently spoke ahead of UFC 334, and he made it clear that he likes the idea of Pimblett fighting Topuria at an upcoming fight card.

“Paddy Pimblett versus Ilia Topuria is a huge fight that makes sense and can happen and should happen. Those are the kind of fights I like talking about,” White said.

So, will the fight happen? It certainly seems like momentum is moving towards it happening, but we’ll have to wait and see for sure what the UFC wants to do. But with Pimblett and Topuria getting tired of waiting around to see what Gaethje wants to do, it seems clear that both men are itching to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible, and that’s why a matchup between these two bitter rivals sometime in early 2027 makes all the sense in the world, and is likely to headline a numbered UFC event in 2027.