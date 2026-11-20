Will JuJu Watkins declare for the WNBA Draft or will she stay in college for another year? That’s the question on many fans’ minds ahead of the 2027 WNBA season.

While speaking on her “No Hesitation” podcast, Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham shared her thoughts and what she would do if she were “in her shoes.”

Sophie Cunningham Shares What She Thinks JuJu Watkins Should Choose

The new NCAA’s five-in-five rule means student-athletes enrolled in 2023 can play an additional year after their typical four years. After missing an entire season on the sidelines with an injury, this rule could come in clutch for Watkins as she weighs returning to college for another year or declaring for the WNBA draft.

Cunningham weighed in on the situation, saying she feels Watkins should choose another year of college.

“If I was in her shoes, I think a lot of people are going to stay in college. Like, why would you not go and collect all that money that you can?” Cunningham said on her podcast, according to Bleacher Report. “I would stay in college personally. I’m going to go get that money. Just enjoy where your two feet are at.”

Weighing Options Based on Money

On the topic of money, Cunningham’s co-host, Drew Hanlen, shared a breakdown of Watkins’ possible financial outlook if she were to decide the WNBA is where she wants to be.

Hanlen said that it’s believed that Watkins is making somewhere in the ballpark of $750,000 to $1 million to play at USC. If she were to make the jump into the league, her rookie contract could be considerably less. Even as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the draft, her rookie contract could possibly only be worth around $565,000.

‘I Think I’ll Know When the Time is Right’

As far as where Watkins is in her thought process, she simply shared, “I think I’ll know when the time is right,” during an interview on the “We Need to Talk” podcast, according to Essentially Sports. “Like I said, just really locked in on what we’re doing here, and my goal is getting to that championship this year, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Watkins averaged 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in four games, after missing the previous season with a torn ACL.

Right now, the USC star is focusing on winning a championship. “So much anticipation has gone into this year,” she said. “I want it really badly, but also in a healthy way. I just want to have fun and really enjoy this year.”

The WNBA Draft will be held on April 12. Watkins has until April 2 to make her decision on whether or not she will declare for the draft.