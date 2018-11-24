Wales vs South Africa Rugby Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

A pair of top-five sides in world rugby meet Saturday in Cardiff, as Wales take on South Africa in each team’s final match of 2018.

For those in the United States looking to watch, the match is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that broadcasts dozens of international rugby matches.

Preview

Wales, who was the No. 7 ranked team in the world at the start of the year, climbed to No. 3 in June after wins over South Africa (22-20) and Argentina twice (23-10; 30-12). Now, both the Six Nations Championship and the 2019 Rugby World Cup on the horizon, they’re hoping to use these autumn Test matches as an opportunity to prove they belong near the top of the rankings.

And they’re accomplishing just that.

Warren Gatland’s squad is on the brink of completing an autumn sweep for the first time in the country’s history. They’ve already taken down Scotland (21-10), Australia (9-6) and Tonga (74-24) in impressive fashion, and a win against the Springboks on Saturday would give them the first nine-match winning streak since 1999.

“We are going for a ninth win in a row which is pretty special for this group of players to be a part of that,” former captain Rob Howley said. “As a player you don’t want to be part of a losing team when you have won the last eight. Personally, I have never experienced a squad with the strength in depth that we have got now. International rugby is about winning also, and it’s not always about style, it’s substance also. There has been good substance in our games over the last few weeks.”

South Africa began their autumn series with a narrow 12-11 defeat at the hands of No. 6 England in London but followed that up with solid victories against No. 8 France (29-26) and No. 7 Scotland (26-20). The battle-tested Springboks have handled this tough stretch well, but they’ll get an even more difficult matchup against Wales on Saturday.

“We have four tough matches on this tour but are ending probably with the toughest,” South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus said.

After being dominated head-to-head for years, Wales have three straight wins over the Springboks, beating them during the 2016 and ’17 autumn internationals and then again in D.C. in June.