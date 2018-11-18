How to Watch ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa’ Online Without Cable

Hallmark’s fictional city of Evergreen is once again the setting for its newest “Countdown to Christmas” movie, Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa.

The world premiere of the second Christmas in Evergreen movie is scheduled for Sunday, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT/8 PT on Hallmark. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Hallmark Channel and the movie (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Here’s the synposis for the movie, via Hallmark:

When Lisa (Wagner) takes a last-minute Christmas trip to her hometown of Evergreen, she finds that the historic general store has been closed. Using her skills as a professional retail designer, Lisa decides to keep local tradition alive and help the good people of Evergreen bring the store back to life. As Lisa charms a local contractor named Kevin (Deklin) into working with her, the pair find themselves facing one surprise after another as they restore the store to its former glory. When the staff at the Kringle Kitchen temporarily accept the store’s beloved ‘Mailbox to Santa’ for safekeeping, the townspeople find and rally around a mysterious 25-year-old letter that never made it to the North Pole. As old traditions are made new again, Lisa finds herself falling for Kevin, the traditions, and the town of Evergreen.

This, of course, is the second movie that takes place in the quaint, fictional town of Evergreen, which is based on Hallmark artist Geoff Greenleaf‘s Christmas illustrations. Christmas in Evergreen premiered in 2017.

Like the first one, Letters to Santa features Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete and Barbara Niven. Jill Wagner and Mark Deklin, who play main characters Lisa and Kevin, are new to the cast.

“I actually feel honored that they are letting me be a part of such a cool film,” said Wagner.