How to Watch Conan in Japan Special Online Without Cable

Anytime Conan O’Brien goes on location for a remote episode, it’s must-see television. That is once again the case in his newest Conan Without Borders special, where he travels to Hakuei Town–otherwise known as “Conan Town” for its ties to the famous manga series–in Japan.

In the past, Conan has filmed remote specials in a number of international locations, including Cuba, Armenia, Qatar, Korea, Germany, Mexico, Israel, Haiti and Italy.

Many of those locations were picked due to an ongoing social or political issue at the time–his visit to Mexico, for example, was in response to President Donald Trump’s desire to build a wall across the border–but the reasoning behind his trip to Japan was a little more personal.

It stems from Detective Conan, a highly popular manga series featuring an amateur detective who is transformed into a child. Naturally, Conan, who refers to himself as “a man trapped in a child’s body,” noted some similarities.

“I have established that Detective Conan is clearly a rip-off of yours truly,” joked the long-time host. “Detective Conan was created in 1994. That’s a year after I went on the air to instant international acclaim.”

Detective Conan grew to be so popular that the town of Hokuei, the hometown of the series’ creator, Gosho Aoyama, became known as “Conan Town” along with a Detective Conan-themed airport and train station.

“Clearly, you have to be a genius to see someone’s been making a lot of money off the Conan name,” said O’Brien.

As such, the American Conan “demanded” three trillion Yen in residuals. To that, Hokuei Mayor Akio Matsumoto responded with his own set of demands: A place on Mount Rushmore, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and 15,000 American hamburgers.

And thus, Conan’s trip to “Conan Town” was set. He made the trip in early September, visiting the town, meeting the mayor and giving out 1,000 hamburgers at Yura Station, which is nicknamed Conan Station.

I finally made it to Conan Town.

The mayor gave me an honorary sash, and I gave him one. #ConanJapan pic.twitter.com/iWzncNvyad — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 6, 2018

Of course, “Conan Town” wasn’t the only place Conan visited while in Japan. He also went to Tsukiji Jisaku in Tokyo for a traditional meal along with his producer Jordan Schlansky.

As is always the case when Conan and the dead-pan Schlansky do a segment together, it’s comedic gold and will likely get plenty of time during the special. But if you’re interested in watching 70 minutes of raw footage of their meal together, you can do so here.