How to Watch Swimming Short Course World Championships 2018 Online Without Cable

The 2018 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships are underway in Hangzhou, China.

In the United States, coverage of the Short Course Championships will be on the Olympic Channel (live coverage and same-day delays) and NBC Sports Network (tape delayed). The full broadcast schedule can be found here.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

FuboTV

Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network are both included in the main Fubo package, which has 75-plus channels and is largely tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the World Championships on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch any day’s coverage of the World Championships up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the World Championships on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC Sports Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, while the Olympic Channel is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch a live stream of the World Championships on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Short-course pools are just 25 meters in length. Olympic events are held in long-course pools, which are 50 meters.

After the first day, the United States leads in gold medals (two) and overall medals (four). The golds came in the men’s and women’s 4×100 freestyle relays: Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick, and Ryan Held won it on the men’s side; Olivia Smoliga, Lia Neal, Mallory Comerford, and Kelsi Dahlia represented the United States in the women’s relay.

Melanie Margolis took silver in the women’s 400m individual medley, behind Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu. Comerford claimed silver behind Ariarne Titums of Australia in the women’s 200m freestyle.

The championships are not without controversy, however.

Hosszu and American stars Michael Andrew and Tom Shields recently filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against FINA, accusing swimming’s governing body of violating US antitrust laws in relation to FINA’s blocking the 2018 Energy for Swim, which had been scheduled to take place in Italy on December 20 and 21. Energy for Swim was to be the inaugural event for the International Swimming League, which is unaffiliated with FINA. The ISL filed its own lawsuit against FINA on similar grounds.

In November, FINA threatened to suspend swimmers who’d compete at Energy for Swim. That came in the wake of the ISL’s refusal to pay a $50 million fee for FINA approval of ISL events. After the ISL announced the event, FINA nearly doubled the prize money at the short-course championships, to $2.07 million.

“Very few select swimmers make a living swimming, while FINA is making a killing,” Andrew said, according to Swim Swam. “FINA’s main consideration is not for swimmers. FINA set our sport back into the dark ages by blocking ISL’s request. They can co-exist.”

“ISL takes swimmers seriously, not like FINA,” Hosszu said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “My passion has always been to push swimming in the direction where swimmers are partners of the governing body, not just Muppets.”

FINA defended its actions in a statement. (Read the full statement here.)

“As always, FINA remains open to proposals that would genuinely enhance — rather than conflict with — the current and planned competition calendars, providing further opportunities for aquatics athletes, and ideally in a manner that benefits the whole sport,” FINA noted. “With FINA’s events serving as the foundation of international swimming competition, FINA will also continue to innovate in terms of competition format, sports entertainment, broadcast and digital distribution, in order to set stages worthy of our sport’s stars.”

Olympic gold medalist Chad Le Clos of South Africa, who, like Hosszu and Andrew, is competing at the short-course championships, expressed support for the ISL in an Instagram post.

“I am disappointed that our sport is not open to change,” Le Clos wrote.

“I have always supported FINA at the World Championships and the World Cups. I acknowledge the role of both in my career. But I — like many other athletes — am worried about the future.

“Outside of the Olympics and World Championships — and a few good regional/national events — swimming needs innovation.”

Andrea Di Nino, Le Clos’ coach, is the technical director of the ISL.

“We need to create different media and commercial opportunities. How many new global partners invested in our great sport in 2017 and 2018?” Le Clos added.

“This is why I will support the International Swimming League in 2019 and beyond.

“It will benefit swimming with a new dynamic approach. Why should athletes not shape their own series like so many other Olympic sports? This will not damage the best of the current competitions which are Federation run.

“Everyone in swimming should consider the future.”