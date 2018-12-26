How to Watch Kennedy Center Honors 2018 Online

Cher, Reba McEntire and the creators of “Hamilton” are among the honorees at the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors, which was held earlier this month but will be televised on CBS Wednesday night.

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will last for two hours. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors Preview

An event that celebrates the lifetime accomplishments of artists and their contributions to American culture, this is the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors since its inaugural celebration in 1978.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes exceptional artists who have made enduring and indelible marks on our culture,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein.

Honorees at the 2018 awards include singer Cher, country singer Reba McEntire, jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter and composer Philip Glass.

“The Kennedy Center Honors has always been a way to celebrate those artists who have made a difference in our lives and our culture. Cher has always been a pioneer—a woman who pushed boundaries, set her own rules, and dared to try everything,” said David Geffen. “She’s a true hero, and she has changed millions of lives for the better.”

The co-creators of the hit musical “Hamilton”-Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire–will also be honored.

“The world looks to America for its creative instincts and artistic courage,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “This year’s slate of Honorees represents the pinnacle of our nation’s originality and the rich mosaic of diverse perspectives and art forms that has come to define who we are as a people.”

Gloria Estefan, who was an honoree at last year’s show, will host.

Though it reportedly won’t make it into the television broadcast, Estefan paid tribute to the late Geore H.W. Bush, saying that he “graciously attended this event many times during his administration, laughing, applauding, singing along, and even shedding a tear from right up there in that presidential box.”

Donald Trump won’t attend, making him the first president in history to miss this show twice.