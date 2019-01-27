How to Watch Michigan State vs Purdue Basketball Online

The Purdue Boilermakers will host the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans for a Big Ten clash at Mackey Arena on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus live channels and is largely tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Michigan State vs Purdue Preview

The Spartans (18-2, 9-0) are the Big Ten’s last undefeated team, and they’re searching for their 14th consecutive win overall.

On Thursday, they trailed No. 19 Iowa by four at halftime, then were down 50-42 in the second. Michigan State then closed the game on a 40-17 run for a 82-67 road victory.

“I think that is having a veteran team. I told them this place would be rocking, and it was,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said, according to The State News. “For young guys to handle that, some of our young guys didn’t handle it. But like (senior guard Matt) McQuaid, as bad as I thought he played the first half, not looking for his shot… they buttoned it down in the second half.”

McQuaid went 0-of-4 in the first half, then missed his first two attempts in the second. He then made a trio of three-pointers in a span of five and a half minutes as the Spartans went on their run. Junior guard Cassius Winston scored 14 of his team-leading 23 points in the second half, and added seven assists.

“That’s just my role on this team, to make a play,” Winston said, per The State News. “They’re making a run, they’re making some things happen, okay, now I gotta make a play for my team.”

Junior big man Nick Ward pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds and added 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

“A lot of constructive criticism went on at halftime, I’ll call it that,” Ward told the paper. “We weren’t playing good, we weren’t rebounding, we weren’t sticking to our defensive principles, but we just had to pick it up.”

The Boilermakers (13-6, 6-2) are riding a four-game winning streak. After defeating No. 25 Indiana on January 19, they bested Ohio State 79-67 on the road on Wednesday.

Purdue led by as many as 14 early in the second half. The Buckeyes managed to cut the lead to two with just more than 10 minutes remaining.

“Last year you saw that a lot when we would just kind of grind some teams out, and I think today was one of the times we really did that,” Purdue sophomore center Matt Haarms said, according to the Associated Press. “They kept coming back we just kept blowing it open again.”

Before Purdue’s streak, they lost to the Spartans 77-59 on the road.

“They are a really good team,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said, according to The Exponent. “They’re really tough to defend on the glass and in transition.”