How to Watch Chargers vs Ravens Wild-Card Game in Canada

Despite tying for the third-most wins in the NFL this season, the Los Angeles Chargers will begin their postseason on the road when they meet the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round on Sunday.

For those in Canada looking to watch, the game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CTV. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following options:

DAZN

DAZN is a cable-free, live-sports streaming service that comes with a one-month free trial. It’s offerings depend on your country, but those who are in Canada can watch every NFL game, including the playoffs, and NFL Network live and on-demand via DAZN.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the DAZN app.

NFL Game Pass International

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live and on-demand via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

You can sign up for Game Pass International right here, and you can then watch the game on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible streaming device via the NFL Mobile app.

CTV Online

You’ll have to sign to a participating TV service provider to watch this way, but you can also watch a live stream of CTV via their website.

Chargers vs Ravens Preview

This is not your typical wild-card round matchup.

On one side of the field, you have a veteran quarterback with 7,272 career pass attempts and nine (albeit underwhelming) playoff starts under his belt. He’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and his team went 12-4 and is third overall in Football Outsiders’ efficiency ratings.

On the other, a 21-year-old quarterback with 170 career pass attempts who will become the youngest QB ever to start a playoff game.

And it’s the latter who is favored by 2.5 points.

A few things go into that. First, by way of winning the AFC South, the Ravens will be at home, where they’re 6-2 on the year. Second, that 21-year-old quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has hardly played like a 21-year-old, leading the Ravens to a 6-1 record in seven starts. He has transformed the Ravens’ run-heavy rushing attack, running for 556 yards on 119 attempts during that stretch.

“Lamar’s maturity has impressed me greatly. He’s very mature,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “I think you guys see it – you see it when you interview him, players see it when he walks around. Like I said before, he’s very comfortable with who he is. That’s a sign of maturity for sure.”

Third, when these teams met two weeks ago in Los Angeles, the Ravens steamrolled their way to a 22-10 victory. Jackson actually had his worst rushing game of the season in that one, tallying just 39 yards on 13 carries, but he threw for a season-high 204 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, while the defense sacked Philip Rivers four times and picked him off twice.

“They’re as good as anybody in the league at doing that,” Rivers said. “They just never let you get comfortable as an offense in the sense of, ‘Oh we know what you all are doing. OK, we’re going to see that for four quarters.’ It’s always something trying to keep you off balance.”

That said, for as good as the Ravens defense is, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers scoring 10 points again. They’ve scored at least 20 in every other game this season, they’re third in the NFL in yards per play (6.3) and sixth in points per game (26.8).

“As good as (the Ravens) played, and they had a lot to do with our mistakes, we were sloppier than we’d been (all year long),” Rivers said.

Still, even though it’s difficult to beat a team twice in three weeks, and even though recent history won’t be on Jackson’s side–rookie QB’s are just 2-7 in the playoffs since 2010–the Ravens have been dominant with him under center.

Ultimately, no matter who wins on Sunday should be seen as a legitimate threat to make a run to the Super Bowl. That’s not often true in wild-card games.