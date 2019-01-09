How to Watch I’m Sorry Season 2 Online Without Cable

Sixteen months after the conclusion of the critically acclaimed first season, I’m Sorry, the series created by and starring Andrea Savage, is finally back.

I’m Sorry Preview

Though the debut season of I’m Sorry didn’t do massive numbers in terms of audience, those who did tune in to the show were likely entertained with the product. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, I’m Sorry received a 73 percent positive rating from critics and a tremendous 89 percent positive rating from other viewers.

Described as a Curb Your Enthusiasm-style comedy series, the show centers around main character Andrea Warren (played by Savage, who also created the show), a comedy writer, wife and mother who “comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations.”

The first season was full of oftentimes-cringeworthy-but-always-hilarious situational comedy, and judging by the synopsis, Season 2 is headed for more of the same:

This season, Andrea lands herself in new cringeworthy scenarios as she questions her theoretical market value as a prostitute, learns the downsides to having a child that can read, and discovers that comedy bits can sometimes go too far. Through it all, she is joined by her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci), and her divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull).

Several guest stars from Season 1 are back for Season 2, including Jason Mantzoukas, Gary Anthony Williams, Allison Tolman, Eugene Cordero, Jamie Kaler, Paul Scheer, Kulap Vilaysack and Steve Zissis.

Additionally, there are also plenty of new guest stars who will make an appearance: Adam Scott, Lennon Parham, June Diane Raphael, Scott Aukerman, Rob Huebel, Anne Ramsay, Kurt Braunohler, Rose McIver, Brian Sepanek and Rich Eisen.

Among the show’s long list of executive producers are Savage herself, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, and with that kind of collection of names behind the show, it’s not exactly a surprise that the show is enjoying plenty of critical success.