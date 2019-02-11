‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 Finale Week Live Feeds & Time Schedule

The season 2 finale week of Celebrity Big Brother begins tonight, which means the schedule of the show continues to change, as does the live feeds schedule. Read on below for the remaining show times, how to watch the live feeds streaming online and more details below.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 SCHEDULE & TIME: Episode 12 of the show airs tonight, on February 11, 2019, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. The finale episode, which is episode 13, is set to air on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The finale episode is two hours long and runs from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT.

CBB2019 TV CHANNEL: As always, Celebrity Big Brother airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS, etc.) for the exact channel number in your area.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 LIVE FEEDS: If you would like to watch the show or live feeds online, here are some options for live streaming:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This services gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such at this one.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

“CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER” 2019 CAST REMAINING: Most recently, in a two-hour episode of the show, Tom Green and Natalie Eva Marie were voted out of the CBB house. When Green left, Tamar Braxton celebrated, while others praised him for being a fierce competitor. This left Ricky Williams, Lolo Jones, Dina Lohan, Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton left as the remaining contestants.

After Tom Green was ousted from the game, he spoke with Parade about his experience on the show and said that in the house, “You try to have fun. I like to ‘perform’ my role on the show. You saw I was having a lot of fun in the house at night, doing comedic antics. The idea of being a paranoid character was a little bit of a performance. When I decided I wanted to walk around the house and interview everybody to see who has the power, that to me was a fun way of interacting with everybody. I thought it would be a funny thing to do. The thing that’s really interesting–and it’s hard to understand unless you’ve been in a competitive environment like the house where you’ve been locked away for so long–is that everyone is on edge.”

He continued, “Everyone is a little terrified in there. I don’t think I factored that in when I wanted to talk to everyone about the power. I was thinking, ‘Oh this will be funny! We’re playing a game. Someone’s got a magical power; this will be a fun thing to do.’ I didn’t quite realize that people were not digging me asking them about the power.”