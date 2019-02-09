How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs Murray State Basketball Online

The Murray State Racers will host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at the CFSB Center for an Ohio Valley Conference clash on Saturday.

Murray State vs SIUE Preview

The Racers (18-4 overall, 9-2 in the OVC) bested Eastern Illinois 86-75 their last time out behind 23-point performances from junior forward Darnell Cowart and breakout sophomore guard Ja Morant, who added 11 assists and three steals.

Morant leads the nation in assists per game, at 10.3. His 24.1 points per game are good for ninth.

“He’s a basketball genius,” Murray State head coach Matt McMahon told Bleacher Report in a story published this week. “A once-in-a-lifetime player.”

Morant’s production and athleticism has caught the attention of the NBA; he’s projected to be selected early in the lottery of the upcoming draft.

“I really can’t describe it, coming from under the radar and now being one of the most talked about players in college basketball is great, it’s a good feeling,” Morant said, according to News.com.au.

“I feel like I’m more comfortable passing with one hand, I feel like I get the ball out quicker. I’ve worked on it a lot. It’s an honor to have so much trust from my coach to allow me to play with so much freedom.”

As a sophomore, Morant averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 assists per game.

“It’s hard, but at the same time I try not to pay attention to it,” Morant told Bleacher Report of his rise to highly touted draft prospect.

“My personality, the person I am, I don’t like saying no to anything. With our fans, I still interact with them and everything just to show that I’m not big-time. I’m not Hollywood. I’m still the same Ja I was before this happened.”

SIU-Edwardsville (8-15, 4-7) won three of four to snap a five-game losing streak before falling at Austin Peay 80-45 on Thursday. The Cougars shot just 16-of-50 (32 percent) from the field and turned the ball over 18 times.

“We did not do a good job handling their pressure,” SIU-Edwardsville head coach Jon Harris said, according to The Edwardsville Intelligencer. “I imagine 18 turnovers is near a season-high and that’s how they got their separation.”

Murray State and SIU-Edwardsville met in Illinois on January 19. Morant scored 40 points, which still stands as his career high, in an 82-72 victory.

“Murray is a good team,” Harris said after the loss to Austin Peay, per the Intelligencer. “It’s all about effort. We didn’t have the effort tonight. We have to put this behind us and find a way to come out with the good energy we had last week.”