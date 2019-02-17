How to Watch Elvis Presley Tribute Show 2019 Online

Superstars in music have gotten together for an all-star tribute to Elvis Presley to celebrate the 1968 comeback of the fallen star. It is a musical event, complete with performances that honor the late legend. Read on for the rundown on what time the special show airs, what channel to watch, how to watch the TV special online, the show’s host, performers, and more.

Elvis Tribute Show 2019 Time And Date: The tribute show airs on Sunday night, February 17, 2019, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT. Rolling Stone reported that the special was pre-taped in October 2018.

Elvis Tribute Show 2019 Channel: This TV special airs on the NBC network. To find out the exact channel number in your area, check with your local TV provider (ie. Verizon, Xfinity, etc.).

How to Watch Elvis Tribute Show Online: If you don't have cable or can't get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC via cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Elvis All-Star Tribute Show Host: Blake Shelton is hosting the event, with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich as the executive producer. Ehrlich reportedly told the audience, “We’re taking you back to 1968. I want you to think back to what that night must have been like to Elvis Presley fans. The record hits had stopped coming. He hadn’t performed in front of an audience in eight years. This was the show he came back.” Host Blake Shelton is one of the performers as well and he is set to put on a performance of “Suspicious Minds”. According to The Tennessean, Shelton gushed over Presley and being able to host the tribute event, saying, “Elvis is one of the reasons that country music got to be so cool. Because he was a country guy, he was a rock guy, he was R&B. It was a little bit of everything, and that’s why everybody loved him.”

Elvis Tribute Show 2019 Performers: The musicians and singers who are lined up for performances include Yolanda Adams, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Alessia Cara, Mac Davis, John Fogerty, Josh Groban, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Pistol Annies, Darius Rucker, Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. According to Rolling Stone, Elvis’ Ex-Wife, Priscilla, will participate in the event. Some of the songs performed include “Hound Dog”, “Burning Love”, and “Jailhouse Rock”. Jennifer Lopez reportedly performed “Heartbreak Hotel”.

Elvis Tribute Show 2019 Performances: The full list of performances is …

“Trouble” and “Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban and Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits medley of “That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” and “Blue Suede Shoes” – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton

Gospel medley of “How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, and Blake Shelton