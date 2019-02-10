How to Watch Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Specials Online

At 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT tonight, the 2019 Grammy Awards will air on the CBS network, but, prior to the show time, several red carpet specials will air. Fans can get to see some of their favorite celebrities walk the red carpet, see the best-dressed stars of the night and watch on-the-spot interviews with A-listers. CBS, the E! network, Billboard and on the Grammys website itself. The Grammys will actually have a premiere ceremony streamed live internationally on the Grammys website, today, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and it will be on-demand on the Grammys website, for 90 days following the event. The Grammys website will also feature live interviews with celebrity arrivals at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT. Billboard’s live red carpet coverage will air on their official Twitter account.

Now let’s get into the televised red carpet specials and other red carpet live streams below.

CBS Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Live Stream

From 7 – 8 p.m. ET/6 – 7 p.m. CT, the CBS network will air its Grammy Red Carpet Live special. Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, Eve and Keltie Knight will all act as hosts of the special, and we have the rundown on how to watch the special online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

E News Grammys 2019 Red Carpet

The E! network begins their Grammys coverage at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT/3 p.m. CT, with their Countdown to the Red Carpet Grammys special. It runs until 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT/5 p.m. CT. Following this, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET/3 – 5 p.m. PT/5 – 7 p.m. CT, will air the official E! Live From the Red Carpet arrivals special. Then, at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT, the E! After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special will air. And then, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 7 p.m., E! News will give a recap of the Grammy Awards and red carpet moments.

If you do not have a cable subscription or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Sling TV

The E! network is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the red carpet specials live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or via your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device using the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the E! red carpet coverage live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.