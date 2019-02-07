How to Watch ‘Song of Parkland’ HBO Documentary Online

The story of how Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld and her students found a way to cope following last year’s deadly school shooting is chronicled in the new 30-minute documentary, Song of Parkland.

‘Song of Parkland’ Preview

On February 14, 2018, a shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 teachers and students and injuring several others.

In the year since, Stoneman Douglas students have led the effort in turning that tragedy into hope, becoming national voices in the fight for stricter gun laws.

“What we’ve been seeing from Marjory Stoneman Douglas is a lot of kids are speaking out and letting their voices be heard,” Song of Parkland director Amy Schatz said. “I just think it’s interesting to think about that population of kids and also how they were inspiring other kids across the country to have a voice. I wanted to go down there and just see if there was a story we could tell by these kids, for these kids and about these kids. And that was the beginning of it.”

The story Schatz came away with was that of drama teacher Melody Herzfeld and her students. Rehearsing a play when the shooting occurred, the students were determined to finish it out once they returned to school, using it as a way not only to help them deal with the tragedy themselves, but also to help the community heal and move forward.

“I remember what (Herzfield) said early on was that many of the kids didn’t have a voice,” Schatz said. “They weren’t sure where they stood or how they felt, and that there was something about throwing themselves back into the business of theater and working to put on this production that helped them find normalcy. The songwriting project also was a way to express themselves, which is another piece that’s featured in the film.”

The documentary builds up to the performance of Herzfeld’s students at the Tony Awards, where they sang a moving rendition of Rent’s “Seasons of Love.”

“I had no idea they were going to light the kids the way they did,” said Herzfield, who received the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. “It was just so powerful, it was like I was listening to them for the first time.”

Song of Parkland is 30 minutes.