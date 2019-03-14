How to Watch 60 Days In Season 5 Reunion Special Episode Online

Tonight, A+E is airing a 60 Days In reunion special, featuring the reality show’s season 5 cast. The episode airs at 9/8c.

’60 Days In’ Preview

60 Days In places volunteers behind bars for an undercover operation meant to help expose and eliminate rival gangs, drugs, and other corruption in jails. This season of the docu-series was set in Arizona’s Pinal County facility, known for its gang problem.

TONIGHT at 9PM is the reunion we have all been waiting for! @danabrams hosts the participants in an explosive #60DaysIn reunion. pic.twitter.com/67NLmEtN8U — A&E Network (@AETV) March 14, 2019

TV Guide’s synopsis for the special event episode reads “For the first time, all seven participants will meet with the Sheriff and his team to discuss the craziest moments from their time in the Pinal County Jail.” A preview video of the reunion specials teases that “the reunion goes off the rails,” with participants meeting face to face to confront one another and discuss the drama-filled season. Joining Sheriff Mark Lamb will be Steve, Brooke, David, Abner, Jazmyn, Vivian, and Mark.

The season 5 finale aired on March 7. The description for the episode, entitled “You Don’t Belong Here,” was “When a participant’s cover is blown, Sheriff Lamb and his team must decide whether to end the program early or risk the lives of the remaining participants.”

Greg Henry, the show’s Executive Producer, discussed the challenges of this particular season with TV Insider, saying “Every participant had to navigate a world where affiliation and race dictated the rules of engagement — something few of them had ever experienced.” He added “this is the first time we had our participants meet each other before going in, which added another level of pressure and commitment for them to obtain valuable info for jail officials.” Perhaps that added to their strained relationships, which we will see resurfaced during the reunion special.

Tune in to the 60 Days In season 5 reunion special, tonight on A+E at 9/8c.