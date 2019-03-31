Duke vs Michigan State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-5; ACC tournament champion) take on the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (31-6; Big Ten Conference tournament champion) in an East Region Elite Eight matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:05 ET p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Duke vs Michigan State Preview

It is certainly possible that Duke is this year’s team of destiny. In order for the Blue Devils to make good on the hype and talent, they have on more obstacle before a potential Final Four appearance, Michigan State.

The head coaches in this game are two of the greatest in NCAA Tournament history. Duke’s Mike Kryczewski has an unprecedented 12 Final Four appearances and won five national titles, the last coming in 2015. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo is tied with Rick Pitino with seven Final Four trips, and Izzo won a National Championship in 2000; the Spartans also finished as the runner-up to North Carolina in 2009.

Freshman Cam Reddish will be a game-time decision for Duke. Reddish sat out Friday with a knee injury as Duke defeated Virginia Tech 75-73 to reach the Elite Eight. Like last weekend against UCF, Duke nearly avoided a catastrophic tip-in by the opponent at the buzzer.

Fellow freshman RJ Barrett understands how close these games have been. Barrett told reporters following Duke’s win against ACC rival Virginia Tech:

“Now that it’s March Madness, every game is kind of going to be like this — close, hard-fought games. We somehow find a way to keep winning at the end. It’s great. We’re not surprised by it, but we’ve just got to keep it up.”

The Spartans’ road to the Elite Eight has only, seemingly, gotten easier with every minutes. After struggling against Bradley, Michigan State has followed with easy victories against Minnesota, and against LSU in the Sweet 16 (80-63) on Friday.

Junior point guard Cassius Winston (18 points, eight assists against the Tigers) will likely be a problem on the perimeter. As will teammate Aaron Henry; Henry, the freshman who was chewed out by Izzo earlier in this year’s tournament, responded with a 20 point, eight rebound, six assist effort against LSU, his most complete and best game of the season.

The winner of Duke vs Michigan State advances to the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota next weekend, and will take on the winner of the West Regional Final between No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 3 seed Texas Tech. The starting time of that game is to be determined, and will be broadcast on CBS.