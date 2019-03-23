Gonzaga vs Baylor Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-3; West Coast Conference at-large) take on the No. 9 seed Baylor Bears (20-13; Big 12 Conference at-large) in a West Region Round of 32 matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon.

Gonzaga vs Baylor Preview

The Bulldogs lineup, which was a bit rattled coming off a 690-47 loss to Saint Mary’s in the WCC Championship Game, was bolstered by the presence of 6-foot-20 junior forward Killian Tillie. Tillie was limited to just 11 games this season because of multiple foot injuries, but he had a huge impact as he scored a season-high 17 points in Gonzaga’s 87-49 runaway victory against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Head coach Mark Few already had one of the nation’s most potent scoring trios at his disposal with juniors Rui Hachimura (20.1 points per game, game-high 21 against FDU) and Brandon Clarke (16.4 PPG, 12 against FSU), and sophomore Zach Norvell Jr. (15.3 PPG, 13 against FDU), but with Tillie, that turns into a powerful quartet. Few has multiple ways to beat you, he can do it with an all-out offensive onslaught, and he can do slowing the game down and playing in the half-court. He is also one of the most successful coaches remaining in the tournament, as Gonzaga attempts to make a fifth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

Gonzaga has the talent to match up against any team in the country, even No. 1 overall seed Duke. Baylor’s best bet to match the Bulldogs’ talent is point guard Makai Mason. Mason led the way with 22 points in a 78-69 win against Syracuse on Thursday.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew was satisfied with what his Bears accomplished on Thursday. Namely, hitting a season-high 16 three-point field goals in their nine-point win.

“We knew we had to make shots, and we got good looks. The key for us is playing with joy. When we share that ball and we put others first … we’re in great shape.”

Baylor lacks high-end talent to compete for the full 40 minutes against Gonzaga. In order for the Bears to win, they will need another efficient shooting night like they had against the Orange.

The winner of Gonzaga vs Baylor takes on the winner of Florida State vs Murray State in the Sweet 16. That West Regional semifinal game takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, California next weekend, and will be broadcast on CBS/TBS/TNT.