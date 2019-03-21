How to Watch Michigan State vs Bradley Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans and the No. 15 Bradley Braves will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The game is scheduled to start at about 2:45 p.m. ET (after the conclusion of Louisville vs Minnesota) and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Michigan State vs Bradley Preview

The Spartans shared the Big Ten regular season title with the Purdue Boilermakers, going 16-4. They then won three games in as many days to take the conference tournament title, besting in-state rivals the Michigan Wolverines in the finals.

“I asked them all today ‘What do you want to do?’ during the pregame meal,” MSU head coach Tom Izzo said after the win, according to The State News. “‘Do you want to play for the tournament or do you want to play for the game?’ That sounds like a stupid question but if you knew where my guys are physically it was a good question to ask. Once they said we want to play the game, I said ‘You just gave me a license for 40 minutes of hell, so you better hang on because I’m not letting up.'”

MSU redshirt junior guard Kyle Ahrens left the game late in the first half after suffering a hard-to-watch ankle injury.

“It was very emotional for me since we’re such good friends,” senior guard Matt McQuaid said, according to The State News. “(We have been) roommates since my freshman year, we’ve been through a lot together … I just wanted to leave it all out on the court for him.”

McQuaid responded by dropping a career-high 27 points, connecting on seven of his 13 attempts from long range.

“Some love it, some like it, some live it and Matt McQuaid lives it,” Izzo said, per The State News. “If there’s ever a guy that deserved to have what happened to him today, it’s Matt. We asked him to do a lot defensively … I don’t know how many minutes he played, but it was a lot at a high level and he made some big, big shots.”

Bradley went 9-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season but won the conference tournament by, like MSU, winning three games in three days. All three victories came by three or fewer points.

They won the conference tournament title 11 days before Thursday’s meeting.

“I’ve called a lot of coaches about the layoff and what they did (in similar circumstances),” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said, according to the Chillicothe Times-Bulletin. “We had contact today, a non-contact day (Saturday) where we just shot and two days ago, we had a good contact day. So we’ve had three good days in a row and our guys are feeling good. We’ll definitely go hard these next couple of days.

“Fresh legs are always better, but it’s that happy medium of ‘Are we getting the reps we need to keep our game rhythm up?'”