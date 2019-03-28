How to Watch Abby’s TV Show Online Without Cable

Abby’s, a multi-camera comedy series starring Natalie Morales and executive produced by Michael Schur, is set to premiere on Thursday, March 28, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

FuboTV is a cable-free, live-TV streaming service that gives you access to 85-plus channels, including NBC (available live in select markets).

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Abby’s on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Abby’s on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes episodes of Abby’s after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include NBC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Abby’s on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Abby’s Preview

With Michael Schur’s name attached, Abby’s is certainly one of the more anticipated comedies of the season. His resume includes massive critically acclaimed hits such as The Office (writer and actor), Parks and Recreation (creator, writer, director), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (creator, writer, director), The Good Place (creator, writer, director) and Master of None (executive producer), so it’s always enticing to see a new show with his name pop up.

Natalie Morales, who is the first Cuban-American actor to lead a comedy series since Desi Arnaz in I Love Lucy, largely wanted the role of the titular character because of Schur’s presence.

“I auditioned for the role quite a few times,” she said. “I really fought for it. Just being in a Mike Schur show—I could do that for the rest of my life. No matter what he does, I’ll be like, ‘Can I can be in it?’ I knew that no matter what was in the script, it would be good.”

That said, this marks a bit of a different direction for Schur, who is the executive producer. Created by Superstore and New Girl writer Josh Malmuth, Abby’s is a multi-camera series shot in front of a live audience, unlike The Office, Parks and Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place.

“You’re capturing this thing on-screen, which is people going onstage live, in front of an audience,” Morales said. “On top of the fact that it’s [almost] completely shot outdoors, with very little studio lighting, so it looks really dark. We are pioneering this weird little niche of our own that Mike decided needed pioneering. Why not shoot a show outside with an audience? Why not light it this way? Why not let Natalie Morales do it?”

Morales plays Abby, the owner of a bar that is located in her own backyard. She has a specific set of rules, such as no cell phones, and she’s also an ex-Marine and a bisexual. The show will certainly draw plenty of comparisons to another certain comedy that took place primarily inside a bar, but there are some notable differences.

“Think Cheers, but set outdoors in San Diego, with a more racially diverse cast,” writes Vanity Fair’s Joy Press.

Morales is joined by series regulars Neil Flynn (Scrubs), Nelson Franklin (The Office, New Girl), Jessica Chaffin (Veep, The Heat), Leonard Ouzts (Master of None) and Kimia Behpoornia.

The first season is scheduled for 13 episodes.