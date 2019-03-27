How to Watch Million Dollar Mile Online Without Cable

Executive produced by LeBron James and hosted by Tim Tebow, Million Dollar Mile is a new reality competition series that premieres on Wednesday, March 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch episodes of Million Dollar Mile either live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a cable-free, live-TV streaming service that gives you access to 85-plus channels, including CBS (available live in select markets).

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Million Dollar Mile on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Million Dollar Mile on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes episodes of Million Dollar Mile after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Million Dollar Mile on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All Access right here, and then you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

‘Million Dollar Mile’ Preview

The premise to the new reality competition series is simple: Run a mile, get a million dollars.

Alright, maybe not quite that simple. The mile-long run is actually a mile-long obstacle course that has been carved out on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, as athletes are met with swimming pools, tall buildings, mazes, zip lines and other roadblocks to navigate along their path.

And as if simply finishing wasn’t already difficult enough, they’ll also be chased by professional athletes known as “Defenders.” The competitors will get a two-minute head-start on the defenders, but if they get caught, they’re eliminated

There are 10 defenders: Emma Chapman (reigning Tough Mudder X World Champion) Max Fennell (first professional African American triathlete), Rebecca Hammond (med school student at Harvard and All-American in the 1500m), Veejay Jones (youngest athlete to win a Spartan Race and current member of The Spartan Pro Team), Robert Killian (a Green Beret and former Army Athlete of the Year), Hunter McIntyre (2017 and 2018 Tough Mudder World Champion), Erik Mukhametshin (highly decorated parkour champion and world-record holder for the furthest and highest wall flips), Faye Stenning (No. 1 in the Global Ranking for Spartan Racing in 2016), Isaiah Vidal (the most decorated obstacle course racing athlete in the world) and Orla Walsh (a Spartan Pro and CrossFit enthusiast).

Of course, the competitors and defenders aren’t the only athletes involved with the show. Million Dollar Mile is executive produced by LeBron James (along with business partner Maverick Carter, as well as Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Nate Moore) and hosted by Tim Tebow.

“I loved it,” Tebow said of hosting. “It’s just in my wheelhouse, the competition, encouraging people, pushing people past their limits.

“If I was being totally honest, I was rooting for the runners and their amazing stories. So many just have amazing backgrounds and inspirations and what they want do with the money. It pulls at the heartstrings … I’ve always been that way. I’ll root for all of the underdogs, the 16 seeds, the Cinderella stories.”

Tebow is joined by commentators Matt “Money” Smith and ESPN’s Maria Taylor.