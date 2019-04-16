Clippers vs Warriors Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Golden State Warriors (57-25; 1-0) had an easy time handling the Los Angeles Clippers (48-34; 0-1) on Saturday and will look to follow suit in Game 2 of their Western Conference First Round series at Oracle Arena on Monday night.

Warriors vs Clippers Game 2 Preview

The Warriors’ 121-104 victory in Game 1 was indeed the Steph Curry Show. Curry, the two-time (back-to-back) NBA Most Valuable Player, scored a game-high 38 points on 11-of-18 shooting with eight three-point field goals, becoming the league’s all-time postseason leader in the category at the ripe age of 30-years old. Curry’s performance masked an otherwise lackluster, sloppy Golden State game in which the team racked up an astonishingly high 21 turnovers.

Head coach Doc Rivers and the Clippers were playing catch-up from the get-go. Despite 26- and 25-point efforts from Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams respectively, the combined 51-point bench effort from both players wasn’t enough to overcome the significant talent gap in Game 1. The Warriors went on a 16-5 run to end the first half, giving them an 11-point lead at intermission they wouldn’t relinquish.

The game, however, was overshadowed by the ejections of Kevin Durant (23 points) and Clippers veteran guard Patrick Beverley late. Within a span of 19 seconds, Durant and Beverley were each hit with a pair of technical fouls and eventually ejected; the Warriors and Clippers played out the final 4:41 of the game without each.

Following the win, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters in a postgame press conference that he expects more from his former two-time NBA Finals MVP in that situation:

“He took the bait. That’s two technicals. Whether you play four playoff games or 24, seven is the magic number. He’s got four to play with. After one game. But that’s what Beverley does.

Kerr continued:

We talked about it for the last couple days. He’s a hell of a defender. He plays hard. Got a lot of respect for him. We already talked about it for two days. That’s one of our keys: Don’t take the bait. And we took it, so you just can’t do it.”

Beverley has a reputation for being a smash-mouth, in-your-face type of player. Both Durant and Beverley have a propensity for technical fouls as well; Durant led the NBA this season with 17, while Beverley finished tied for fifth (Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond) with 14.

A positive, though, for Golden State was the standout play of Draymond Green in Game 1. Green turned in one of his vintage glue-guy efforts, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes. Green has a decisive advantage against the Clippers’ forward Danilo Gallinari (15 points, eight rebounds in Game 1), and Kerr will look to continue exploiting match-ups that force Rivers to forgo his big men in favor of smaller players, opening up the paint for the Warriors.