Seattle Sounders vs Toronto FC Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The Seattle Sounders will host Toronto FC in MLS play at CenturyLink Field on Saturday. The match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.

Seattle Sounders vs Toronto FC Preview

Neither squad has lost this MLS season.

Toronto lead the Eastern Conference with 12 goals, despite having played just four matches; seven of the conference’s 12 teams already have six MLS fixtures under their belts.

After opening the season with a three-game winning streak, they erased a one-goal deficit in the second half of their April 7 tilt with the Chicago Fire to pull out a 2-2 draw.

“I thought there were a lot of good things, a lot of positives to take away, (but) obviously we’re frustrated because we feel like in some ways it’s two points that got away from us,” Toronto FC midfielder and captain Michael Bradley said, according to the Toronto Sun. “But it’s still early. You’re going to have days like this over the course of the season. Certainly a positive is when we went down, we had a strong push to come back.”

Forward Jozy Altidore put Toronto ahead with a header in the 31st minute, but Chicago equalized via CJ Sapong’s left foot during stoppage time before the break.

“The goal at the half was killer, because they really had nothing going for them,” Toronto manager Greg Vanney said, per the Toronto Sun. “If you’re getting all the chances and they’re getting nothing, then you’re probably in pretty good shape. And then to give up a goal, a ridiculous goal, at the end of the half was not where you wanted to be coming into half time. We ended up giving a goal out of nothing.”

The Sounders have rattled off three straight victories after drawing in their second match. Midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro scored in the 18th minute against Real Salt Lake their last time out for the only goal they’d need in a 1-0 win.

It was goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s third clean sheet of the season.

“It was a grind, but it was good to be back in front of the home fans,” Sounders defender Brad Smith said, according to Sounder at Heart. “Felt like we were away for a while with the international break and the result in Vancouver obviously didn’t go our way so to come back and have a good performance. I thought we dominated the first half, kind of dipped off in the second half. I don’t really know what happened or how to explain it but you have to grind the results out and we got the clean sheet and it’s three points at the end of the day. Good result.”