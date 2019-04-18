Warriors vs Clippers Game 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Los Angeles Clippers (48-34; 1-1) pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Playoffs history on Monday, rallying from a 31-point deficit in Game 2 to knock off the Golden State Warriors (58-34; 1-1) 135-131 in regulation. The comeback was also the largest in Clippers history (both regular season and postseason).

The Clippers host the Warriors in Game 3 at Staples Center on Thursday night, attempting to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference First Round series.

Warriors vs Clippers Game 3 Preview

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was noticeably frustrated on the bench during the first six-plus quarters of the series, including when cameras caught him mouthing off about not knowing how to deal with the Warriors’ relentless offensive attack. The Clippers adjusted, and Rivers told reporters following the comeback victory it wasn’t nearly as surprising to them as it was to everybody else.

“That’s not enough for us. We didn’t come here for (just one win). They have expectations. This team does. No one wants to agree with us, and that’s fine. We’re fine with that. But we have our own expectations and we’re going to keep them.”

The Clippers’ collective effort included 83 points off the bench. A game-high 36, came from Sixth Man of the Year candidate Lou Williams, who also finished with a double-double, adding 11 assists, while Montrezl Harrell finished with a double-double of his own, posting 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Los Angeles’ starting lineup has generally fallen behind early in these games, and although Danilo Gallinari finished with 24 points in Game 2, the other four starters need to pick up the slack earlier so the team can avoid falling in a double-digit hole early. That burden also falls on rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a -11 with just four points in 32 minutes of Game 2.

Golden State received terrible news, as DeMarcus Cousins was diagnosed with a torn left quad following an MRI after Game 2 and is out for the remainder of the season. Cousins has struggled at times adjusting on the defensive end, and never seemed like a natural fit with what the Warriors do on offense. The trio of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson scored 67 points combined, 29, 21 and 17 apiece, but the Warriors’ depth concerns are very real, especially if Draymond Green struggles with shooting from the outside on a consistent basis.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will need to adjust in Game 3, which will include more creative rotations. Andrew Bogut will move into the starting lineup at center, Kerr announced Wednesday.

Steve Kerr has confirmed that @andrewbogut will move into the starting lineup for the @warriors, as a result of DeMarcus Cousins' season ending injury 👀#NBLxNBA 📼 via @MarkG_Medina pic.twitter.com/JiWvhfZ8Tr — NBL (@NBL) April 18, 2019

Bogut is a much more natural fit as a rim protector in the grand scheme of what the Warriors want to do on both ends of the floor. The Clippers, however, have adjusted well, including recording a playoff-franchise record 34 assists in Game 2 in addition to the historic comeback.