‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 14 Live Stream: How to Watch the Finale Online for Free

‘The Orville’ Finale Preview

It’s hard to believe that The Orville is already ending. It just seems far too soon, after 14 episodes. But sadly, it’s true.

It looks like Episode 14 is going to continue the time travel story from Episode 13. The synopsis reads: “The crew must contend with the disastrous fallout from Kelly’s decision.”

Kelly’s decision likely refers to last week, when the Kelly they sent back in time decided not to accept the date from Ed after all, changing the course of the future. If there truly is a fallout, then this means they were in a single timeline and now the future is going to change. The episode is called “The Road Not Taken.”

As a quick reminder: At the very end of the episode last week, Young Kelly wakes up seven years in the past, lying on the floor and very confused. It looks like Isaac’s experiment worked. But then something unexpected happens. Just like he said, Ed calls Kelly early in the morning to ask for a second date. Older Kelly had told Ed that she thought about turning him down, but they had so much fun the night before that she decided to accept his second date. But Young Kelly does something different this time. She actually turns Ed down and decides there’s really no future for them. She takes a very different path than Older Kelly did.

But in the finale, will anyone even remember that things are different? It seems like Isaac might be the only one with a chance at noticing the change, since he’s a Kaylon and they are far advanced beyond humanity.

Last week wasn’t the first time travel episode on the show. The Orville also had a time travel episode with Charlize Theron in Season 1 Episode 5, but it didn’t change the course of the timeline in any way.