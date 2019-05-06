Met Gala 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the E! Red Carpet Online

Tonight is the 2019 Met Gala and this year, E! is broadcasting their Live From the Red Carpet special for the big event again, showing all the big moments on the red carpet. In previous years, it was reported that guests had to pay $30,000 for a ticket and the cost of a table at the event was $275,000, according to Huffington Post. Celebrities, of course, often attend for free and arrive with the designers who have dressed them for the gala. The red carpet arrivals show airs from 5 – 9 p.m. ET/2 – 6 p.m. PT, on the E! network and, for all the details on how to watch different aspects of the event online, what channel to watch the red carpet on TV and more, read on below.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the red carpet live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the red carpet live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

In addition to E!’s live streaming and coverage of the Met Gala red carpet, Vogue (@voguemagazine) will stream the 2019 Met Gala celebrity arrivals via Instagram Live and Vogue Snapchat My Stories. Vogue’s Twitter account will also post constant updates throughout the event and Vogue’s live blog will be covering the event. Vogue’s Met Gala coverage will start at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

The actual Gala will not be televised and guests are discouraged from using social media at the event. Fox News has reported that other rules for the event are that people under 18 are not allowed and cell phones are also forbidden. No publicists are allowed and declining an invitation is majorly frowned on.

The purpose of the Met Gala is to raise money for the fashion department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. And, according to the New York Times, this year’s theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” a play on the famous Susan Sontag essay “Notes on Camp.” The exhibition at the gala is based on this, as is the dress code for the attendees. And, no, we aren’t talking about camping in the woods. One definition of camp, by Merriam-Webster, reads, “a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture.” Last year’s Met Gala theme was Catholicism: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

When it comes to this year’s hosts, they include fashion icon (as always), Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, pop star Harry Stiles (Michele’s muse), tennis pro Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga.

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday of May each year.