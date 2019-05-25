Newport County vs Tranmere Rovers Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Tranmere Rovers and Newport County will meet in the League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday with a promotion to League One on the line.

In the United States, the match will start at 10 a.m. ET. It won’t be on TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of the match on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes various live sports (international soccer, UFC, rugby, etc.), all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other original, exclusive content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Newport County vs Tranmere on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match is available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+, as well.

2019 League Two Final Preview

Tranmere finished the season sixth on the League Two table, with 73 points across 46 matches.

They bested the fifth-place Forest Green Rovers 2-1 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals.

“It is fantastic that we get through to go to the last stage of the play-offs, contesting the last place with the division,” Super Whites manager Micky Mellon said, according to the Wirral Globe.

“You have to enjoy getting to Wembley.

“It is every club’s, player’s, fan’s and manager’s dream to be able to go there.

“We will get them prepared and we will get them going again and try and gain the next place out of the division and we’ll get back to game mode.

“I’m sure the reasons why we are here is because we have done a lot right.

“Our season has been extended and we’ll make sure that the players are ready for a trip to the big house to try and get out of the division.”

He added: “The support at Tranmere is second to none.

“We are very grateful that we have that kind of support here because they get right behind us when we need them.

Tranmere took the first leg of the semi-final 1-0 at home, then trailed early in the second leg before a clinical volley from striker James Norwood put his side back ahead on aggregate.

“It’s an unbelievable goal, an absolute cracker,” Mellon said of Norwood’s finish, according to the Independent.

“It’s a great little move and a good little knockdown and he’s just concentrated on the contact, making sure he hit the target and burying it in the bottom corner for a fabulous goal.”

It was Norwood’s league-leading 30th goal of the season; he also notched a pair in FA Cup play.

Slowing the 28-year-old striker down will be key for a seventh-place Newport County side (71 points) that reached the final via penalty kicks in the second leg of their tie with fourth-place Mansfield Town.

“James Norwood is a big threat,” Exiles manager Michael Flynn said, according to the South Wales Argus. “But’s he’s got to get the ammunition first from players like Connor Jennings, who’s very dangerous, and Jake Caprice coming down the right as well.

“We’ve got to try to stop it at source. That’s the easiest way — prevention is better than cure.

“Norwood works his socks off and he’s a good finisher. You don’t score 32 goals without being a good finisher.

“But I’m confident that whoever plays up-front for us will be just as good or even better that that.”