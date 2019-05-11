Silva vs Cannonier Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy UFC 237 right here. For more information and an event preview, read on below.

Silva vs Cannonier Preview

Arguably the greatest middleweight in UFC history, Silva holds the UFC records for most consecutive victories (16) and most middleweight title defenses (10, second only to flyweight Demetrious Johnson’s 11 for the most defenses in any weight class).

Since his seven-year reign atop the UFC middleweights, however, he’s 1-6 with a no contest.

Still, the 35-year-old Cannonier believes a victory over the living legend would raise his profile significantly.

“Just fighting him is bringing a lot of attention,” Cannonier said, according to MMA Junkie. “But beating him is going to bring a whole lot more attention. What else it could potentially bring me closer to a fight, especially a dominant performance over a guy like that is definitely going to raise some eyebrows.

“I’ve said it before. The UFC definitely already sees the potential. It’s just a matter of figuring out what that potential is for everyone else, and I know what that potential is. You know that’s me sitting at the very tip top of the hill.”

Cannonier came to the UFC with a 7-0 record, but he’s split his eight bouts in the promotion. Most recently, the Dallas native TKO’d David Branch on punches in the second round of their UFC 230 bout in November to snap a two-fight losing streak.

He said he’s not concerned with how he’ll be received by a crowd that will no doubt be supporting the Brazilian legend.

“I’m not flamboyant or anything like that,” Cannonier said, per MMA Junkie. “I’m not going to sit here and think of an answer and figure out what is going to make the people say ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh,’ and I’m not here to please the crowd. I’m here purely to please myself. I love to fight, I love to train, I love doing it on the biggest stage in the world, too. That’s a blessing right there.

“Again, my goal is wins on top of wins on top of wins, which will eventually lead to a belt, which will, sooner rather than later, lead to my ultimate goal, which is financial liberation.”

Silva, 44, has three more fights on his UFC contract, including the bout with Cannonier. His manager Jorge Guimaraes told ESPN Brazil’s Igor Resende that Silva and the promotion will renew the fighter’s contract when his current one runs its course.

“Absolutely not [close to retirement],” Guimaraes said. “He’s still got plenty of firewood to burn. He has a very high IQ and knows how to train well. Age is just a number. He never did [recreational] drugs and never drank. He’s perfectly healthy. I think he’s in his best shape ever.”

