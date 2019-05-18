Warriors vs Blazers Game 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Warriors vs Blazers Game 3 Preview

After getting blown out in Game 1, the Blazers led by 17 in the second half of Game 2, but the Warriors stormed back for a 114-111 victory.

“We did play a much better game at both ends of the floor tonight,” Portland head coach Terry Stotts said, according to The Associated Press. “We’ve got to take that into Game 3. It is a lost opportunity, no question. We had a chance to get one here on the road.”

The contest effectively ended when Warriors forward Andre Iguodala blocked a Damian Lillard 3-pointer with four seconds remaining and came away with the ball.

“I know it’s a tough position for the referees to be in to make a call at that point in the game,” the Blazers point guard said, according to ESPN. “Tried to get a little bit of space the first time. He grabbed my arm, and I lost the ball a little bit. I regained it, and I was going to shoot it again. He got his hand on the ball.

“For me, as the offensive player, I felt like it was contact. There was a lot of contact. But obviously, the ref is not going to decide the game or jump in at that point. You know, so … good defensive play.”

Lillard led the Blazers with 23 points, but he didn’t score in the final seven minutes and 42 seconds.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry scored a game-high 37 points on 11-of-22 shooting, adding eight rebounds and as many assists. His teammate Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet, recording 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and five blocks.

The Warriors have been playing without Kevin Durant since the forward suffered a calf strain in the previous round.

“We’ve been here before,” Green said, per ESPN. “And when you are on a run like we are currently in, you’ve seen everything. And so we’re down eight points with, what, four minutes to go or whatever it was. Just got to keep going, because we know we can erase eight points in a minute. So, always understanding that and having confidence in that is key, but at the same time, understanding what it takes and what needs to be done in order to do that is just as important, if not more important.

“So I think our experience really paid off tonight and just having a bunch of guys that’s never going to quit.”

After two games at the Warriors’ Oracle Arena, Game 3 will be the first of a pair at the Moda Center. The Blazers were 32-9 at home during the regular season, tied for the third-best mark in the league.

“We’ve got to bring that same energy at home,” McCollum said, per AP, “understand that this is the first time in 19 years we’ve been in the conference final.”