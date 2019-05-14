How to Watch Muhammad Ali HBO Documentary Online Without Cable

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali is the newest chronicling of one of sports’ most iconic figures of all time. The two-part documentary is set to premiere in its entirety Tuesday, May 14, at 8 p.m ET/PT on HBO.

If you don't have cable or HBO, you can watch What's My Name live or on-demand via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

‘What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali’ Preview

The story of Muhammad Ali has been told many times before in many different ways, but What’s My Name stands apart because it’s presented entirely through the voice of Ali himself.

“You only hear his voice,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports. “You see the evolution of his thinking, the evolution of his character, the evolution of his beliefs. It all transpires in his own words.”

Moreover, this iteration of the Ali story is especially compelling due to the names attached. LeBron James and Maverick Carter–who have been behind recent successful projects such as The Shop and Shut Up and Dribble–are the executive producers, while award-winning filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer) is the director.

“Muhammad Ali transcended sports in a way the world had never seen before,” LeBron said. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to tell his incredible and important story for the coming generations. He showed us all the courage and conviction it takes to stand up for what you believe in. He changed forever what we expect a champion to be, and I’m grateful that SpringHill gets to be a part of continuing his legacy.”

Unsurprisingly considering the subject and the attached names, What’s My Name has received mostly positive early reviews, generating a 91 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 84 average on Metacritic.

As the Chicago Sun-Times‘ Richard Roeper notes, the documentary is suitable for all levels of Ali fans.

“The greatness of What’s My Name is that if you’re young and you know very little of Muhammad Ali, this would be the perfect place to start learning about him — but if you remember Ali in his prime and you’re well-versed in his history, it’s STILL a must-see television event,” he writes.

The film, which is comprised of two parts (they’ll air back-to-back when it premieres on Tuesday night), has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes.