Brazil vs Peru Live Stream: How to Watch Copa America in USA

The men’s national soccer teams of Brazil and Peru will meet at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday in 2019 Copa America group play.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here's a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Brazil vs Peru Preview

The hosts were booed by supporters in each of their first two matches — first when they failed to score in the opening half against Bolivia in the first match of the tournament, a match they’d go on to win 3-0, then during a 0-0 draw with Venezuela.

“Obviously it doesn’t help when the fans are against us, chanting ‘ole’ for our opponent,” Brazil defender Filipe Luis said, according to The Associated Press. “In the end, that doesn’t help anybody. We need to keep fighting and keep giving our best to try to change things.”

He added: “It’s frustrating. We did everything we could to try to win this match. We had many scoring chances, we controlled the game, but we couldn’t come away with the victory.”

Brazil manager Tite said he’d have joined in with the chorus of jeers had he been in the stands.

“We have to understand the supporters, they want to see goals and if I had been in the crowd I also would have wanted to boo us,” Tite said, according to The Guardian. “VAR was correct. I have absolutely nothing to demand. We got justice. They made the right call with both [VAR] goals.”

The Selecao outshot their opponents 19-6, but each team managed just one attempt on net.

“In the second half they (Venezuela) practically never got out their own area,” Brazil defender Thiago Silva said, according to Reuters. “We didn’t win because of small details. But when you don’t score goals it looks like everything is wrong.”

Peru also played Venezuela to a scoreless draw, in each team’s tournament opener. They then bested Bolivia 3-1 for second place in the group, trailing Brazil on goal differential.

Bolivia struck first against La Blanquirroja, on a penalty in the 28th minute. But Peru captain Paolo Guerrero got his side even before halftime, flicking the ball past goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and running around him to find the ball again and finish.

Ten minutes into the second half, the striker found forward Jefferson Farfan for what’d stand as the game-winner. Midfielder Edison Flores added an insurance goal in stoppage time.

“More important is teamwork, beyond what I can achieve individually. I’m very happy for the team’s sacrifice,” Guerrero told Peru’s America TV, according to the Copa America website.

He added: “The most important thing is that the team gave everything, I think we started with certain doubts and Bolivia without doing much had the penalty, we were very upset and lost the calm, but thank God I could score and gave us peace of mind.”