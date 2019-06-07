Djokovic vs Thiem French Open Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of Djokovic vs Thiem (and Nadal vs Federer) via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

It may not be as hyped as Federer vs Nadal, but the second men’s French Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem promises to be an explosive one.

Djokovic vs Thiem French Open Preview

Thiem bested Tommy Paul, Alexander Bublik, Pablo Cuevas, Gael Monfils, and Karen Kachanov to reach his fourth consecutive French Open semifinals.

He’s got some historically great company. Djokovic has won 15 majors, the third-most of all time. On the other side of the bracket sit Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, first and second in history with 20 and 17 Grand Slams, respectively.

“I know now how tough it is to get here, to get that deep in a tournament,” Thiem said, according to The Associated Press. “And, I mean, these three, they are doing it (for), I don’t know, 10, 15 years, almost at any Grand Slam. So that shows what their level is. They are absolutely amazing. But on the other hand, I know all three of them. I have played many, many times against all of them. I feel really good in their company. But I’m trying everything to beat them.”

Last year, Thiem topped Marco Cecchinato in the semis to reach his first and only Grand Slam final, where he fell to Nadal. His best finish at the other three majors came in last year’s US Open, when he made it to the quarterfinals.

The 25-year-old Austrian is ranked No. 4 in the world by the ATP. Djokovic is No. 1, followed by Nadal and Federer.

“It speaks about the quality of the tournament and the quality of the top four guys that reached the last four,” Djokovic said, according to Metro.

“I think it’s great to have the top four players competing in the semifinals on the biggest event because it brings even more rivalry, more importance to those matches and to the tournament in general.

“Dominic is deservedly where he is, one of the top four guys, especially on clay. That’s where he’s playing his best tennis. He’s got that tremendous power in his game, especially with forehand and serve. I think backhand also has improved a lot in the last couple of years.

“But, you know, we have still been enjoying some of our best tennis in biggest events, talking about Federer, Nadal, and myself. That’s great to see.

“I mean, obviously these two guys, Nadal and Federer, arguably the biggest legends of this sport and best players, successful players ever, so to be in the mix with them and to have myself successful career is quite a great feeling.”

The 32-year-old Serbian went through Hubert Hurkacz, Henri Laaksonen, Salvatore Caruso, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Alexander Zverev to make the semis.