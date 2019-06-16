Vanderbilt vs Louisville Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch CWS Online

You can watch a live stream of Vanderbilt vs Louisville and all CWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Louisville Cardinals will meet in the first round of the College World Series on Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Vanderbilt vs Louisville CWS Preview

The Cardinals (46-16) have now reached five College World Series, all under head coach Dan McDonnell, who took over in 2007.

They swept the East Carolina Pirates in the super regionals with a pair of blowouts, 14-1 and 12-0. Louisville outfielder Drew Campbell, a 23rd-round pick of the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB draft, went 5-of-9 in the two-game set, whacking two doubles, a triple, and a pair of home runs.

“It’s been a pretty high-energy dugout. I’m going to try and be careful with my adjectives here. They are just excited. They are really excited,” McDonnell said after the initial super regionals victory, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “We seem to get a warning or two every once in awhile, for good reason, they are just getting a little too close to the field. It’s college baseball.

“When you watch the big leagues and see how those guys act in the postseason, I always say, and I have a lot of respect for the big leaguers, but when you watch the postseason they play like college kids. College, our kids play like this most of the time, but especially in the postseason.”

Vanderbilt (52-10), who won the title in 2014 and lost in the finals a year later, are in their fourth College World Series, all under head coach Tim Corbin.

The Commodores sandwiched a pair of big victories — 18-5, 13-2 — around a 3-0 loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the super regionals.

Their offense — led by first-team All-Americans JJ Bleday and Ethan Paul as well as third-team All-American Austin Martin — scores 8.46 runs per game, the fifth-best mark in Division I.

Bleday’s 26 home runs lead the nation. Originally recruited as a pitcher, the junior outfielder was selected fourth overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2019 MLB draft.

“I mean now, my swing comes a lot more naturally,” Bleday told the Vanderbilt Hustler in May. “It’s different because now, I’m not trying to do a lot. It just sort of happens on its own. I got more comfortable in the box and when I get some good pitches to hit, I don’t have to force much. I never swing with intentions of hitting a home run, but nowadays, that happens sometimes.”

He added: “It’s a game of failure, and what defines you is really how you handle those moments. The positive energy sets me apart and I’m always going to be there for my teammates and put them in a position to win the game on the field.”