How to Watch ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Online

The show 90 Day Fiance is such a hit that spinoff shows continue to develop. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiance: What Now are just a couple of the spinoffs. Now, TLC has another new show and it’s titled 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The show premieres on Monday, June 3, 2019, running from 9 – 11:04 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10:04 p.m. CT. The show will then take on a time slot of 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, starting Monday, June 6, 2019. For those who want to watch the show but do not have the TLC channel or a cable subscription, there are still options for you.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TLC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

For those who would like to know more info on the new show, read on below for details.

“90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY” PLOT: Xfinity reports that the synopsis of the new series is, “A collection of Americans make the ultimate sacrifice and move across the globe for the person they love.” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, released this statement to People about the new series, “As part of our ever-growing, ever-popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise, this new series ups the ante with all the drama, emotions and fish-out-of-water feelings our passionate 90 Day fans crave. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is an exciting moment for TLC; strengthening and expanding the franchise that has captured the fascination of viewers across America into its second night of premieres each week and in a whole new way!”

“90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY” CAST: Read on for the couples and their ages below.

JENNY, 60, and SUMIT, 30

LAURA, 51, and ALADIN, 29

TIFFANY, 27, and RONALD, 29

COREY, 31, and EVELIN, 26

DEAVAN, 22, and JIHOON, 29

PAUL, 35, and KARINE, 22

“90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY” PREMIERE EPISODE: On premiere night, there will be back-to-back episodes shown, taking up the two-hour time slot. The first of them is titled “All in the Name of Love” and the Xfinity plot description of the episode reads, “Four Americans who have found love abroad brace to leave home permanently; Corey follows his love to Ecuador; Tiffany takes her son to South Africa; Jenny prepares to be with her soulmate in India; Paul is Brazil bound.”

“90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY” EPISODE 2: “Embargos and Ultimatums” is the name of episode 2 and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “Evelin gives Corey a life-changing ultimatum; Tiffany comes clean to her family about Ronald’s dark past; Paul learns that he can’t bring Karine to the United States; Jenny’s friends think moving to India is the worst decision of her life.”

“90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY” EPISODE 3: The third episode airs on June 10, 2019 and it is called “It’s Go Time”. The episode description says that, “Corey breaks the news to his parents that he’s moving to Ecuador; Laura is leaving her son behind to move to Qatar; Karine is disappointed in Paul; Sumit faces his parents as Jenny flies to India.”