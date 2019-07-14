How to Watch Federer vs Djokovic Wimbledon Final Online in US

Those in the USA can watch a live stream of Federer vs Djokovic without cable via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Federer vs Djokovic Wimbledon 2019 Preview

Federer took his 40th matchup with longtime rival Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his 12th Wimbledon final.

“I know it’s not over yet. There’s no point to start partying tonight or getting too emotional, too happy about it, even though I am extremely happy,” the 37-year-old Swiss said, according to the ATP website. “If it was the end of the tournament, it would be very different right now. I’d be speaking very different, feeling very different.

“There is, unfortunately or fortunately, one more match. It’s great on many levels. But I’ve got to put my head down and stay focused.”

Djokovic holds a 25-22 edge over Federer in head-to-head matchups. Among men in the Open era, their 47 meetings trail only Djokovic and Nadal’s 54.

“It’s the same like going into a Rafa match: I think the moment you’ve played somebody, probably, more than 15 times — especially in recent years, also, a few times — there’s not that much more left out there,” Federer said, according to The Associated Press. “Especially, you know where the players go when it really matters.

“How much can you still surprise somebody?”

Federer’s eight men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and 20 across all Grand Slams are both records.

In 2017, he claimed the Wimbledon title without dropping a set, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished at the All England Club since Björn Borg pulled it off in 1976.

“We all know how good he is anywhere, but especially here,” Djokovic said, per the ATP website. “This surface complements his game very much. He loves to play very fast. Takes away the time from his opponent. Just doesn’t give you any of the same looks. He rushes you to everything. For players like Nadal or myself that like to have a little more time, it’s a constant pressure that you have to deal with.”

Djokovic, 32, bested Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semis.

In the third set, the Serb fended off a break point with a backhand winner on the 45th shot of a rally, eventually taking the game to grab a 5-2 lead in the set.

It was the longest rally at Wimbledon since organizers started tracking point length in 2005.

“At one stage of the match, it could have gone (a) different way. Was very close in the third set,” Djokovic said, per AP. “Couple of very long games when I broke his serve and he had some break points, a very long rally. I managed to make a winner down the line with a backhand. Obviously winning that game was crucial for me. It gave me more confidence and relief so I could swing more freely in the next games.”