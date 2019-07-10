Federer vs Nishikori Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Roger Federer will take on Kei Nishikori in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at about 10 a.m. ET (after Djokovic vs Goffin) and will be televised on ESPN (Nadal vs Querrey will be on ESPN2). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Federer vs Nishikori on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Federer vs Nishikori on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Federer vs Nishikori live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Federer vs Nishikori Wimbledon Preview

Federer blasted Italian 23-year-old Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round. He’s now won 12 straight sets since dropping the first in his opening-round victory over Lloyd Harris, 22, of South Africa.

“Great performance today, a really good match from me,” the 37-year-old Swiss said, according to The Telegraph. “I’ve really gotten into a great groove here.”

Federer, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, is seeking his ninth singles title at Wimbledon. He and seeds No. 1 and No. 3, fellow quarterfinalists Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, have combined to win 14 of the last 16 Wimbledon titles.

“The best guys now are fully engaged, they know exactly what to expect from the court and the conditions. That helps us to play better,” Federer said, according to The Associated Press. “I think with experience, that’s good. We haven’t dropped much energy in any way. It’s not like we’re coming in with an empty tank into the second week. All these little things help us to then really thrive in these conditions.”

Federer has won seven of his 10 ATP Tour matchups with Nishikori, including their lone meeting on grass, in the semifinals of the 2014 Halle Open in Germany.

“I think it’s going to be tough,” Federer said, according to CNN. “He’s getting into quarters with a lot of energy. I remember some of the slams recently he arrived into the later stages of slams with maybe some tough matches going into it. So far it’s been really easy for him.

“I’m a big fan of his game. I think he’s got one of the best backhands in the game that we have right now. He’s a great return player. Solid mentally. I always thought he was a great talent.”

Nishikori hadn’t dropped a set before his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over 31-year-old Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the fourth round.

“I kept patient although this was a tough match to close out,” the Japanese 29-year-old said, according to Kyodo News. “I was hanging in there and waiting for chances.

“I’ll need to elevate my game further (for coming rounds) to compete against the top players in the world.”

Nishikori’s made four straight Grand Slam quarterfinals, advancing to the semis at the 2018 US Open. He bested Federer in their last meeting, at the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals in Italy.

“I’m sure it’s going to be tough, but I feel like I am very confident this week, playing good tennis,” Nishikori said, according to the official ATP Tour website.

“I’m happy to be playing Roger now because I think I’m in good shape now. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I will enjoy for sure.”