Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Those in the USA can watch a live stream of Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid without cable via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet in International Champions Cup play at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, all of which include ESPN2:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Bayern vs Real Madrid Preview

The friendly will temporarily reunite Bayern winger Serge Gnabry and his former club.

The 24-year-old German international debuted for Arsenal in 2012 but failed to capture consistent playing time, as he made just nine Premier League appearances for the side across three seasons.

A loan to West Bromwich Albion in 2015-16 saw him log just 13 minutes in league play before getting recalled.

He’s since found success in the Bundesliga. Gnabry notched 11 goals in league competition for Werder Bremen in 2016-17, 10 for Hoffenheim in 2017-18, and 10 for Bayern Munich last year, earning the German powerhouse’s player of the season award.

“It is hard for young players, he was young when he went to the UK, England to play for Arsenal and it is a strong league so for any young player it is difficult to prevail and to make it in such a strong league but this is what you have to go through,” Bayern head coach Niko Kovač said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I think he has had a positive development. Everyone can see that. But sometimes for younger players it is better first to do a step back, going to Bremen and then Hoffenheim [on loan from Bayern] and then to us, than to do two steps ahead.

“To be stronger, return even stronger and this is I think a normal process of a young player, what he should go through but we can see he has had a great development and he has increased and has been showing great performances since then.”

Following a disappointing third-place finish in La Liga in 2018-19, Real Madrid spent big in the offseason, dropping north of €300 in transfer fees for forwards Luka Jović and Rodrygo, midfielder Eden Hazard, and defenders Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy.

Hazard, of Belgium, amassed 16 goals and 15 assists for Chelsea in Premier League play last year, claiming the league’s playmaker of the season award.

Jović scored 17 goals for Eint Frankfurt in 32 Bundesliga matches a year ago. He also tallied 10 times in 14 Europa League tilts.

“Things have happened very fast for me. A few years ago, I was just dreaming of playing for Red Star,” the Serbia international recently wrote for The Players’ Tribune. “To play in a Europa League semifinal, to play in a World Cup, and now to move to Real Madrid, it is incredible. But I think the most important thing for a striker is confidence. I’ve never doubted my worth. I just feel like I have a quality that I was born with, and I will never doubt it.”

Bayern dropped their International Champions Cup opener to Arsenal 2-1. Saturday’s match will be Real Madrid’s first preseason test.